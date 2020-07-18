Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

FQVTF stock remained flat at $$28.95 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

