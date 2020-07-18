FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0067 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $637,117.02 and approximately $700.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.04971250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

