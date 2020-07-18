Fire Lotto Price Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $103,286.70 and $8.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00077763 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00325593 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050072 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012079 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

