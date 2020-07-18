First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,509 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. 67,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

