First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,264. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.