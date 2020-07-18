FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $310.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.68.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $259.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.80. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 66,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.