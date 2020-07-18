FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Hits $317,599.61

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a market capitalization of $317,599.61 and $222.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

