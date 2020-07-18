Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00017644 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $250,947.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.39 or 0.04972732 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

