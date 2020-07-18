Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $301.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.90 million and the lowest is $295.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $301.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $199,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

