Fortuna (FOTA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Fortuna has a total market cap of $423,931.10 and approximately $24,229.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, FCoin, Kucoin and TOPBTC. In the last week, Fortuna has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.01884723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX, FCoin, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.