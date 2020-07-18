Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

FWRD stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Forward Air by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

