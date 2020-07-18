Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

FOSL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 922,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Fossil Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fossil Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

