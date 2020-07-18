Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,434. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

