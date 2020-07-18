Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $236,061.72 and approximately $68,822.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,370,176 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

