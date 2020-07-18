GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $6.86 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $18,344.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00463488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,616,858 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.