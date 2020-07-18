GAPS (GAP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.72 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $338,882.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00006242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,125.38 or 0.99637693 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00119308 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000532 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

