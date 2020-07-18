Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $96,250.97 and approximately $25.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 58,429,662 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

