Gas Price Hits $1.70 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 2% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00018529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01885783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

