Gems (GEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $490.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a market capitalization of $108,562.72 and $490.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01883727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00186891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,192,760,782 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.