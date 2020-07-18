Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bibox and OKEx. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $4.72 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.04964177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031986 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,051,358 tokens. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Allcoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, CoinMex, Huobi, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

