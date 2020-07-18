Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $1.13

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $142,574.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00012291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and Ovis. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Ovis and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

