GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0017

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. GenesisX has a market cap of $18,415.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,587,671 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

