GHOST Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00012989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $536,315.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.01887386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

