GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
