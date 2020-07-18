Global Cryptocurrency Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $76.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00463432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

