Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 168% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,541.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00465530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003408 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

