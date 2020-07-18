GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Reaches $478,156.14

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $478,156.14 and approximately $5,227.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,158.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.02571097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.02446874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00463379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00746001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00643194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014593 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

