Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,491. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Golar LNG by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

