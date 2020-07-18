Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.72.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,491. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Golar LNG by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
