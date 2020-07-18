Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,623.75

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $171,623.75 and $384.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00464938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.