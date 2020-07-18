GoldMint Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. GoldMint has a market cap of $483,461.07 and approximately $14,882.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01883727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00186891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

