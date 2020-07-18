Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $23.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $19.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $99.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $101.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $129.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 92,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $5,222,499.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,259,645.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $25,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,459 shares of company stock valued at $44,411,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.