Gossip Coin Price Hits $0.0023 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $74,354.86 and $28.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024427 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004746 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002856 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.