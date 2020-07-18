Graft Price Reaches $0.0003 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $171,866.64 and $3.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00742797 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003819 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

