Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $389,026.92 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $389,026.92 and approximately $1,996.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.01885231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,706,772 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,911,772 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

