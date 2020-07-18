GreenMed (GRMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.04901422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031934 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.