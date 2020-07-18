Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $15.50 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 134.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 160.3% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $15.50 million and $325,360.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04978290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.