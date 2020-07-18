Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.44

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004753 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BitForex, TradeOgre and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000995 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 47,336,160 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, LBank, Coinall, Hotbit, KuCoin and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.