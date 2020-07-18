Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00462894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 516,928,537 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

