GXChain (GXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.18 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002298 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

