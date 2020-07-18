HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $338,532.30 and $3,043.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04953561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031907 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

