Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 643,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 136,057 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

