Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $190.32 million and $3.99 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.01887232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00187771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,774,556,432 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.