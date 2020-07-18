Helix Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Helix has a market capitalization of $241,703.56 and $372.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019580 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 27,658,472 coins and its circulating supply is 27,491,695 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

