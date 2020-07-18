Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel bought 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heritage Financial by 89.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

