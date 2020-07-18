Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

HEP traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.02. 388,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after buying an additional 5,899,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,795 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 370,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

