Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report sales of $25.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $108.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.12 million, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $101.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,012. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $228.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.