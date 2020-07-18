Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $99.23 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.01884920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,172,005 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

