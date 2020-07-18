Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Homeserve plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Homeserve from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Homeserve stock remained flat at $$16.15 during trading hours on Friday. Homeserve has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology; and solution for the installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

