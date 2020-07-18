Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.24. 674,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $689.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.04. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $9,324,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

