Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.71 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $70.71 million and $4.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.42 or 0.00080976 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00641720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00102298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,527,688 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, COSS, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

